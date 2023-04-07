Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.33 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and $146,842.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,949.80 or 1.00019025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194464 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,007.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

