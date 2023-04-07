Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading Down 7.3%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 1,927,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,637,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Jiuzi Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

