JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 245,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

