Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

