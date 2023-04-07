Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 562 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $318.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

