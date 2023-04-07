Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $82,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

