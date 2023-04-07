Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOOG stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $272.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

