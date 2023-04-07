John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $12.78 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

