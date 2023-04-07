John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.61

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.61 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.78). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.48), with a volume of 11,015,999 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.94) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 237 ($2.94) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.61).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,891.77). In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £3,674.30 ($4,563.21). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £3,133.65 ($3,891.77). In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,065. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

