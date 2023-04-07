Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.32 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $19,504.45 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04923911 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,683.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

