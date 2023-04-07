JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 2.63% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 361,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPME traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,090. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.