JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

