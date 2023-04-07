JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. 3,266,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

