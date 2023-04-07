JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 0.3%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 709.50 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 706.50 ($8.77). Approximately 88,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 285,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 704.50 ($8.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.68) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.93) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

JTC Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 711.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,230.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

