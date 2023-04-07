Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading Down 9.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupiter Wellness (JUPWW)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.