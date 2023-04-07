Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading 4% Higher

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

