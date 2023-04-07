Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.29. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Karnalyte Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

