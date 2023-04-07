Kava (KAVA) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $408.39 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 471,169,532 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,163,728 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

