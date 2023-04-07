Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $415.87 million and $10.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 470,551,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,545,762 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

