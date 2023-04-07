Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

KRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

In other news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,599,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,663 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 177,166 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

