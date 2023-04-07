Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target to $85.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 26,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,023. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $498.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

