Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $17.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,326,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,182,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Haeyoung Cho bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $43,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $127,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,326,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,714.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,305 shares of company stock worth $294,633. 24.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

