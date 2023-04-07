Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $25.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

