Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $22.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CVBF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 1,111,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,064. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

