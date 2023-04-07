Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $19.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

ONB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 1,808,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 133.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

