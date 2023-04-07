Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Price Target to $31.50

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $31.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 10,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,613. The company has a market capitalization of $233.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George Boyan acquired 2,150 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $54,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $131,027.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO George Boyan acquired 2,150 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $54,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $131,027.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock valued at $928,355. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

