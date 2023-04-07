Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $94.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

WTFC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.05. 430,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,148.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

