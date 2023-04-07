Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Target Price to $37.00

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.