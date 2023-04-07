Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.
FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Activity at F.N.B.
In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,621,000 after buying an additional 861,137 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
