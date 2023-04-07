Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,621,000 after buying an additional 861,137 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

