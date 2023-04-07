Kenneth C. Kimball Sells 29,024 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kroger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,393,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kroger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

