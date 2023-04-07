Key Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

