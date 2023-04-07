Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.