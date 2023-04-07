Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $139,300.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KEX opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Stephens boosted their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

