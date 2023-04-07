Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 383 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.