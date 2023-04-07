Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

