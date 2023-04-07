Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

