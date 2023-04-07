Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $11.84 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 305,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

