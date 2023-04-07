Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

