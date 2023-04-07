Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 163,734 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

