Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 10,719 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $64.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

