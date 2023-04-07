Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 32,581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
