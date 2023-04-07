Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 32,581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.