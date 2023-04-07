Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes $876,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,041 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 1,038,193 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

