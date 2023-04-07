Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,543 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

