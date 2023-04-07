KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Down 0.3%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. 46 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.79% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (KMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market firms in the healthcare sector. KMED was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

