Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

About Kumba Iron Ore

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2202 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

