Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Up 0.3%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 1,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
