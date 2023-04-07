LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ARTL opened at $2.35 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.