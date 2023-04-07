LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ARTL opened at $2.35 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.