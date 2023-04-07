Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,361,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

