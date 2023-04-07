Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,054 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises about 2.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Summit Materials worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. 819,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,729. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.