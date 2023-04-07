Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,100 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 934,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $124.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

